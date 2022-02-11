SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) announced Friday that the mask requirement for indoor sports will end on February 28.

On Wednesday, Governor Baker and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) Commissioner Jeff Riley announced that the statewide indoor mask mandate for schools will come to an end on February 28.

According to a statement from MIAA, students and staff will no longer be required to wear a mask during school sports beginning February 28. However, anyone who chooses to wear a mask may continue to do so. Local school districts have the option to continue their own mask mandates.

Springfield Public Schools have decided to keep an indoor mask mandate in effect through March. The school district says school and city health officials will continue to monitor COVID-19 data for the city at the end of March and reassess the mask mandate.