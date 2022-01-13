Masks mandate in East Longmeadow begins Friday

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Board of Health has declared a public health emergency due to an increase of coronavirus cases.

The Health Department announced Thursday a mask mandate in public indoor places to begin on Friday and will remain in effect until February 28. According to the town’s Health Department, there have been 692 cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days with a percent positivity rate of 23 percent, the highest the town has ever had since the beginning of the pandemic.

East Longmeadow is offering signage for businesses in town to display. Businesses are encourage to visit the Town Hall if they are interested in signs. The Health Department will revisit the policy sooner if cases in the town are lowered.