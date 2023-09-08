GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several communities are listed at a high level of risk for COVID-19 infections, according to the City of Greenfield.
Residents in Greenfield, Montague, Deerfield, and Sunderland are at high risk due to the surge in COVID-19 detected in wastewater, cases, and cluster events. The City of Greenfield recommends residents in these communities wear masks to help prevent the spread.
The opening of schools and a new COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86, are some factors impacting the surge in COVID-19 cases. Officials reaffirmed the updated COVID-19 shots made by Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax are expected to rollout in mid-September.
COVID-19 symptoms
- Fever (100.0° Fahrenheit or higher), chills, or shaking chills
- Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
- New loss of taste or smell
- Muscle aches or body aches
- Cough (not due to other known cause, such as chronic cough)
- Sore throat, when in combination with other symptoms
- Nausea, vomiting, when in combination with other symptoms
- Headache, when in combination with other symptoms
- Fatigue, when in combination with other symptoms
- Nasal congestion or runny nose (not due to other known causes, such as allergies), when in combination with other symptoms