GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several communities are listed at a high level of risk for COVID-19 infections, according to the City of Greenfield.

Residents in Greenfield, Montague, Deerfield, and Sunderland are at high risk due to the surge in COVID-19 detected in wastewater, cases, and cluster events. The City of Greenfield recommends residents in these communities wear masks to help prevent the spread.

The opening of schools and a new COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86, are some factors impacting the surge in COVID-19 cases. Officials reaffirmed the updated COVID-19 shots made by Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax are expected to rollout in mid-September.

COVID-19 symptoms

Fever (100.0° Fahrenheit or higher), chills, or shaking chills

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

New loss of taste or smell

Muscle aches or body aches

Cough (not due to other known cause, such as chronic cough)

Sore throat, when in combination with other symptoms

Nausea, vomiting, when in combination with other symptoms

Headache, when in combination with other symptoms

Fatigue, when in combination with other symptoms

Nasal congestion or runny nose (not due to other known causes, such as allergies), when in combination with other symptoms