Masks required when inside municipal buildings in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Wilbraham has implemented an indoor mask mandate for municipal buildings.

Beginning Tuesday, masks will be required for all visitors and employees inside municipal buildings in the town. Employees will be required to wear a mask at all times when indoors. The town encourages, if possible, to hold meetings virtually.

The mandate is in effect until February 1st and may be extended if COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Several other communities currently have a mask mandate for municipal buildings only, including Chicopee and Holyoke. Whereas other communities like Springfield, Longmeadow, Westfield, Greenfield and others have an indoor mask mandate for all public buildings as well.