Masks will be required for indoor winter sports, MIAA says

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) announced Tuesday that masks will be required for any indoor activities for students and coaches this winter.

Masks must be worn by student athletes, coaches and officials that are involved with indoor sports. A similar mask mandate is already in effect for fall indoor sports. Indoor winter sports include basketball, hockey, cheerleading and more.

Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will be accessing their current school masking guidelines on January 15th and will make a decision then if masks will continue to be required for students into the second half of the school year.