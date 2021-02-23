Mason Square C-3 offers webinar on COVID-19 vaccination options for Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A webinar Tuesday on the FOCUS SPRINGFIELD website provided information about COVID-19 vaccine awareness and access for city residents.

Local and state health experts discussed the vaccine’s development and addressed concerns about the health risks and side effects as well as the state’s roll out plan.

Another topic involved the continued disparity of access to testing and vaccine in underserved communities.

They also reviewed two new public health campaigns:

The webinar was sponsored by Mason Square C-3.

You can find more information on the state’s response to COVID-19, including testing and vaccine sites, and a dashboard with community information on the website.