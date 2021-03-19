Mass. COVID Dashboard: 43 new deaths, 1,887 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 43 newly confirmed deaths and 1,887 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 4,722

20-29 years: 3,795

30-39 years: 2,988

40-49 years: 2,419

50-59 years: 2,487

60-69 years: 1,594

70-79 years: 666

80+ years: 336

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 106,772 new tests were performed with an overall of 17,821,277 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,071,834 tests were first time tests and 12,749,393 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,917 new individuals have tested positive with 612,076 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.45 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.01%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 586 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 157 patients that are in intensive care units and 92 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.

As of Friday, 84.8% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,178 medical/surgical beds with 924 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 89 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,887

Total Cases: 576,022

Estimated Active Cases: 25,986

New Deaths: 43

Total Deaths: 16,469

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 276

Total Cases: 34,459

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 334

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 151

Total Confirmed Cases: 43,967

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,412

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 31

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,974

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 277

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,088

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 104

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 22

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,085

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 268

Higher Education:

There are 542 new cases in the last week with a total of 13,817 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 259,804 new tests reported with a total of 5,600,739 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: