Mass. Lottery hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Springfield

FILE – A doctor loads a dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at a mobile vaccination clinic in Worcester, Mass. In January 2022, an influential government advisory panel is considering COVID-19 boosters for younger teens, as the U.S. battles the omicron surge and schools struggle with how to restart classes amid the spike. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Lottery will be hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine in Springfield this Sunday.

The clinic will be located at the One Stop Mart at 477 Boston Road in Springfield from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Massachusetts Lottery will also be hosting clinics on Saturday in Lawrence and New Bedford.

“As the virus continues to spread, getting people vaccinated and boosted is critical in protecting

ourselves and those around us,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, Chair of the

Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. “The Lottery wants to make sure COVID vaccines are

easily accessible to help support the health of everyone in our state.”

“Public health and safety continues to be a priority and we are proud to be able to activate

available resources to implement this important effort for the Commonwealth,” said Michael

Sweeney, Executive Director of the Mass Lottery.