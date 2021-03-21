Mass Mutual prepares to hold events by the end of April

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Monday, indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks can start operating at 12 percent capacity.

The Mass Mutual Center plans to start holding events by the end of April.

Music was blasting as the AIC dove onto the ice for their semi finals matchup. Right now, the stands have cardboard cut outs, but that will be changing.

“Now that we have this sort of road map forward to get to a certain capacity, now we can put together the plans, submit them to them to the Department of Public Health for that approval,” Sean Dolan, the General Manager at Mass Mutual said.

Dolan said they’re figuring out what a trip to the center will look like now. Improving airflow in the stadium, encouraging social distancing and making sure everyone has their masks on are all part of the plan.

Dolan feels, this next phase is not only opening the doors to the Mass Mutual Center, but also Springfield.

“Our main goal is to drive economic impact and drive people to the community and serve this community as best we can so it feels like an enormous weight has been lifted,” Dolan said.

Katie Noyes was visiting downtown Springfield for the first time since she was a child. She said while she’s nervous about stadiums being able to open up, she hopes it can lift up the local spots.

“It’s sad to see a lot of places kind of closed so if a big venue can come in and help you know bring in more cash to some of the smaller businesses I think that’s good,” Noyes told 22News.

The lifting of these restrictions also means fans will get to watch Red Sox opening day in person on April 1, but Fenway is only allowing about 5,000 fans in the park that seats more than 37,000.