Mass. reaches 1M positive COVID-19 cases: Where can I get tested or vaccinated?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As many head back from holiday celebrations or make plans to gather for New Year’s, public health officials encourage you to get tested or vaccinated if you haven’t already.

Massachusetts just reached a new milestone for coronavirus cases hitting 1 million positive cases. With this in mind, schedule a test before gathering with loved ones.

Individuals do not need an ID or health insurance to access a vaccine and do not need to show a vaccine card when getting a vaccine. Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 45 new deaths, 6,345 new cases

Visit www.mass.gov/covid19booster for more information or visit the CDC website here.

Options for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment:

Parents who prefer to have their adolescent vaccinated by their primary care provider should call their provider’s office directly. Visit the VaxFinder website at vaxfinder.mass.gov for a list of available locations. Residents are able to narrow results to search for locations that are offering the Pfizer COVID booster. For individuals unable to use VaxFinder, or who have difficulty accessing the internet, the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line (Monday to Friday from 8:30 AM to 6 PM, Saturday and Sunday 9 AM to 2 PM) is available by calling 2-1-1. The COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line is available in English and Spanish and has translators available in approximately 100 additional languages

Springfield:

Springfield Vaccination Clinic: Located at 1 Federal St Springfield MA 01105. This vaccine sit is wheelchair accessible, provides a language line, and a low sensory space. Springfield: BHN – Equity Vaccine Clinic: Located at 35 Warwick St Springfield MA 01104

Chicopee:

Chicopee: Walgreens (Granby Rd): Located at 1195 Granby Rd Chicopee MA 01020 Chicopee: Stop & Shop (Memorial Drive): 672 Memorial Drive Route 33 Chicopee MA 01021 Chicopee: CVS (Granby Rd): Located at 1176 Granby Rd Chicopee MA 01020

Holyoke:

Holyoke: Stop & Shop (Lincoln Street): Located on 28 Lincoln Street Holyoke MA 01040 Holyoke: CVS (Beech St): Located on 400 Beech St Holyoke MA 01040

Longmeadow:

Longmeadow: Big Y: Located on 802 Williams Street Longmeadow MA 01106 Longmeadow: CVS (Bliss Road): Located on 746 Bliss Road Longmeadow MA 01106

Agawam:

Agawam: CVS (Silver St.): Located on 163 Silver Street Agawam MA 01001 Agawam: CVS (Springfield Street): Located on 287 Springfield Street Agawam MA 01001

Ludlow:

Ludlow: Walgreens (East St): Located at 54 East St Ludlow MA 01056 Ludlow: Convenient MD Urgent Care: Located at 471 Center Street Ludlow MA 01056

Westfield:

Westfield: Arrow Prescription Center: Located at 427 North Elm Street Westfield MA 01085 Westfield: Walgreens (East Silver St.): Located at 7 East Silver St. Westfield MA 01085

Palmer:

Palmer: CVS Minute Clinic (Thorndike St): Located at 1001 Thorndike St. Palmer MA 01069 Palmer: Walgreens (Thorndike St): Located at 1047 Thorndike St Palmer MA 01069

American Medical Response: Located at 595 Cottage St. Springfield, MA 01104 Eastfield Mall Stop the Spread Testing Site: Located at 1655 Boston Rd, Springfield, MA 01129

Chicopee: Walgreens (Granby Rd): Located at 1195 Granby Rd Chicopee MA 01020

CVS Whiting Farms Road: Located at 250 Whiting Farms Holyoke, MA 01040 Walgreens Northampton Street: Located at 1588 Northampton Street Holyoke MA 01040

Longmeadow: Big Y: Located on 802 Williams Street Longmeadow MA 01106

Agawam: CVS (Silver St.): Located on 163 Silver Street Agawam MA 01001

Ludlow: Walgreens (East St): Located at 54 East St Ludlow MA 01056

MedExpress Urgent Care Westfield: 311 East Main Street Westfield, MA 01085

