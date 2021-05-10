Mass vaccination sites to begin accepting walk-ins

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday marks the first major adjustment in the state’s vaccination strategy since we moved to full adult eligibility last month. Six mass vaccination sites, including the site at the Eastfield Mall, will begin accepting walk-ins for vaccine doses.

The Curative site at the Eastfield Mall will offer walk-in vaccinations seven days a week. Identification and insurance information is not required. You will still be able to schedule an appointment, if you would prefer.

Walk-ins are also available at CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies across the country.