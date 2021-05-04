Mass vaccination sites to close in Massachusetts; focus switches to small scale clinics

(WWLP) – Massachusetts is making some tweaks to its vaccine distribution strategy as we get closer and closer to herd immunity.

Governor Baker announced Monday that the state will focus on increased support for small-scale vaccine clinics and sites like the one at the Castle of Knights in Chicopee while working to shut down some of the state’s mass vaccination sites.

Mass vaccination Sites at Gillette Stadium, Hynes Convention Center, the Double Tree in Danvers, and the Natick Mall will all be closed. The Eastfield Mall site in Springfield will not close. Those closures will allow the state to send twice as many doses to the 20 communities identified as the hardest hit by the pandemic.

Local and regional sites will also see higher dose allocations. Castle of Knights located at 1599 Memorial Drive in Chicopee will be open for shots Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are still available for both days. The site is offering the Moderna vaccine and has the capacity to administer 800 shots a day.

You can schedule your appointment at the City of Chicopee’s website. You don’t have to live in Chicopee to access this site.