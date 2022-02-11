CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Department of Public Health also released its weekly report on vaccination progress in Massachusetts.

For the week of February 10, the state administered 80,626 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. There are 5.2 million people are now fully vaccinated here in Massachusetts. The state considers people with two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson and Johnson to be fully vaccinated.

School vacation week is right around the corner, but with COVID-19 still spreading, some parents may be concerned about the vaccination rate for their vacation destination. According to data from the Mayo Clinic, the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. are along the east coast.

Vermont leads the way with a nearly 80 percent vaccination rate. Followed by Rhode Island, Maine and Connecticut. The South is seeing the lowest vaccination rates. Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia have the lowest.

The Mayo Clinic reports that Alabama and Wyoming are the only states to have vaccination rates under 50 percent.