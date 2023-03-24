BOSTON (WWLP) – The latest COVID-19 data released Thursday according to the CDC, all counties in Massachusetts and Connecticut are at low risk of community spread.

State public health officials reported 38 new confirmed deaths and 2,076 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

• 0-4 years: 324

• 5-9 years: 169

• 10-14 years: 134

• 15-19 years: 171

• 20-29 years: 421

• 30-39 years: 543

• 40-49 years: 395

• 50-59 years: 526

• 60-69 years: 608

• 70-79 years: 493

• 80+ years: 520

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 54,393 new tests were performed with an overall of 49,754,469 molecular tests administered.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.02%

Hospitalizations:

On March 21st, there were 123 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 368 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 42 patients in intensive care units, 11 patients intubated, 238 (65%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

• New Cases: 2,076

• Total Cases: 2,029,091

• New Deaths: 38

• Total Deaths: 22,452

Probable COVID-19 Cases

• New Cases: 464

• New Deaths: 12

• Total Deaths: 1,989

Vaccinations:

• Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,637,429

• First booster doses administered: 3,524,495

• Second booster doses administered: 1,658,232

Hampden County:

• New Confirmed Cases: 147

• Total Confirmed Cases: 172,434

• New Deaths: 3

• Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,145

Hampshire County:

• New Confirmed Cases: 44

• Total Confirmed Cases: 39,845

• New Deaths: 0

• Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 455

Franklin County:

• New Confirmed Cases: 17

• Total Confirmed Cases: 14,772

• New Deaths: 0

• Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 198

Berkshire County:

• New Confirmed Cases: 73

• Total Confirmed Cases: 35,610

• New Deaths: 1

• Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 484