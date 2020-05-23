Massachusetts barbershops and dog groomers back open for business on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is opening day for barbershops, hair salons, and pet groomers in Massachusetts.

They’ve had to wait it out more than two months, and they’ve been working hard to prepare for their reopening and ensure they meet all the state’s new safety guidelines.

Besides wearing a mask, each barber station must be 6 feet apart to manitain social distancing, but for Bentley’s in Springfield that’s not feasible for them so they instead put up plastic curtains to seperate each individual station.

They also put up yellow caution tape over seats in their waiting area. And Bentley’s found a way around the “appointment only” rule for haircuts.

They’ll be distributing these restaurant pagers to customers who will wait in their cars in the parking lot. Bentley’s Owner, Evan Nyman, is confident they’ll be able to provide safe haircuts.

Absolutely I can able to provide a safe haircut. Because that’s what we were doing in the first place prior to this virus,” said Nyman. “Nothing has ever changed I mean We’ve always strived and haven’t been here this long without being clean, sanitary, and being professional.”

Nyman told 22News customers have been calling him all week asking for haircuts, many of them from Connecticut, a state that delayed the reopening of barbershops until June 1st.

He’s expecting a busy opening day Monday and that to continue for at least a week.