Massachusetts begins at home COVID-19 rapid testing program

BOSTON (WWLP) – Rollout of the state’s new at home testing program has begun with tens of thousands of rapid tests already arriving in western Massachusetts.

Dozens of western Massachusetts communities are set to receive rapid kits that can produce COVID-19 test results from home in about 15 minutes.

22News spoke to Chicopee Mayor John Vieau who said Chicopee has already received a shipment of about 15-thousand tests. “We are going to get them out to the general public immediately. The housing authority, potentially the Boys and Girls Club, some lower income housing, and the McKinley House,” said Vieau.

The administration is also working with manufacturers on a “bulk, cheap purchasing deal” that would allow all municipalities to purchase tests at a fixed price.

Governor Baker expects the purchasing program to be up and running by January.