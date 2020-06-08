Massachusetts begins Phase 2 of Governor Baker’s re-opening plan

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Phase 2 of Governor Baker’s plan to re-open the state begins Monday.

Retail stores, restaurants, and hotels and lodging services can all open with certain restrictions. Those restrictions include retail stores allowing customers inside as long as they adhere to strict protocols including limited occupancy.

Hotels and lodging cannot host any meetings or events. Restaurants are allowed to reopen for outdoor dinning services only.

This phase will unfold in two steps, but we don’t know when the second part will begin. Restaurants won’t be able to allow people to eat inside until the second part of phase 2.