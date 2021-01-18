Massachusetts begins vaccinating within congregate-care, correctional facilities

(WWLP) – The next round of COVID-19 vaccinations in Massachusetts begins Monday with distribution to congregate care and correctional facilities.

Roughly 94,000 people living and working in 3,500 congregate care settings like group homes or shelters are eligible for vaccinations starting Monday.

About 6,500 and 4,500 officers are expected to get their shots over the next three weeks. Inmates will receive their doses from WellPath. the Department of Corrections medical provider. Employees will be eligible at regional vaccine sites established by the state – similar to the rollout for first responders last week. In county houses of correction, in-house medical staff will administer the shots.

Non-correctional facilities have three options for vaccination. If the facility is capable and plans to vaccinate more than 200 people, they can then elect to “self administer” the vaccine to residents and staff. Those facilities will receive their doses directly from the Department of Public Health.

Programs that have existing relationships with pharmacies, hospitals, or other providers for things like annual flu shots can use those partnerships for vaccination.

Finally, residents and staff of congregate care sites are now eligible to get a shot at the state’s mass vaccination sites. The only current site opens Monday at Gillette Stadium but more vaccination sites are expected to open in the coming weeks.