Massachusetts casinos to remain closed through May 4

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts’ two casinos and one slots parlor will remain closed through May 4, following a unanimous vote Friday by the state gaming commission.

The commission voted to extend the closure of all casino facilities through May 4, consistent with Governor Charlie Baker’s order to close all non-essential businesses through that date.

The commission says that they will continue to review health conditions, and make a determination before May 4 on whether they will have to extend the closure beyond that date.

