Massachusetts continues with steady decline of COVID-19 cases

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state is continuing to see a decline in COVID-19 infections due to strict health protocols.

A total of 208 new coronavirus cases were reported, pushing the state’s overall total over 105,000. 48 more people have died, for a statewide total of more than 7,600 deaths. However, the seven-day weighted average of positive test rates has dropped by 90 percent since May 15. The three day average of COVID-19 deaths is down 78 percent in that same span.

We are still falling short of Governor Baker’s ambitious testing goals. He’s hoping for the state to reach 45,000 tests every day by the end of July. The Department of Public Health reported on Sunday they tested a little more than 9,100 people in 24 hours.

At one point, Massachusetts had the third most cases in the U.S. but now it’s in fifth place. Not every state is seeing improvement. Arizona is seeing a spike in infections after they reopened recently.