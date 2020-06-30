Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 0 deaths reported Tuesday, first time since March

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 108,882 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,054 deaths on Tuesday.

According to the DPH, 5,813 new tests performed with a total of 842,960 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 114 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 108,882.

The first Covid-19-related death was reported by state health officials on March 20. The victim was a man in his 80s from Suffolk County who died from the infection after being hospitalized with pre-existing health conditions. More: First coronavirus-related death reported in Massachusetts.

As of date, 918 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 71,686 tests reported.

There are also 0 new deaths reported for a total of 8,054* which has decreased from Monday’s report of 8,095 (*Due to ongoing data cleaning which identifies and removes duplicate reports, the number of both confirmed and probable deaths has decreased as of today’s report).

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 73

Total Cases: 103,701

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 7,874

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 41

Total Cases: 5,181

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 180

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 24th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 23,962

Suffolk: 19,819

Essex: 16,088

Worcester: 12,350

Norfolk: 9,166

Plymouth: 8,684

Bristol: 8,225

Hampden: 6,776

Barnstable: 1,538

Hampshire: 962

Berkshire: 594

Franklin: 366

Unknown: 288

Dukes: 49

Nantucket: 15

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,784

20-29: 15,111

30-39: 16,401

40-49: 15,534

50-59: 17,245

60-69: 14,039

70-79: 9,454

80+: 15,041

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.