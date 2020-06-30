Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 0 deaths reported Tuesday, first time since March

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 108,882 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,054 deaths on Tuesday.
According to the DPH, 5,813 new tests performed with a total of 842,960 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 114 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 108,882.
The first Covid-19-related death was reported by state health officials on March 20. The victim was a man in his 80s from Suffolk County who died from the infection after being hospitalized with pre-existing health conditions. More: First coronavirus-related death reported in Massachusetts.
As of date, 918 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 71,686 tests reported.
There are also 0 new deaths reported for a total of 8,054* which has decreased from Monday’s report of 8,095 (*Due to ongoing data cleaning which identifies and removes duplicate reports, the number of both confirmed and probable deaths has decreased as of today’s report).
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 73
- Total Cases: 103,701
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 7,874
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 41
- Total Cases: 5,181
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 180
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 24th
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 23,962
- Suffolk: 19,819
- Essex: 16,088
- Worcester: 12,350
- Norfolk: 9,166
- Plymouth: 8,684
- Bristol: 8,225
- Hampden: 6,776
- Barnstable: 1,538
- Hampshire: 962
- Berkshire: 594
- Franklin: 366
- Unknown: 288
- Dukes: 49
- Nantucket: 15
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 5,784
- 20-29: 15,111
- 30-39: 16,401
- 40-49: 15,534
- 50-59: 17,245
- 60-69: 14,039
- 70-79: 9,454
- 80+: 15,041
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.