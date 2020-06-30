Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 0 deaths reported Tuesday, first time since March

1  of  2
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 0 deaths reported Tuesday, first time since April
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 108,882 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,054 deaths on Tuesday.

According to the DPH, 5,813 new tests performed with a total of 842,960 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 114 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 108,882.

The first Covid-19-related death was reported by state health officials on March 20. The victim was a man in his 80s from Suffolk County who died from the infection after being hospitalized with pre-existing health conditions. More: First coronavirus-related death reported in Massachusetts.

As of date, 918 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 71,686 tests reported.

There are also 0 new deaths reported for a total of 8,054* which has decreased from Monday’s report of 8,095 (*Due to ongoing data cleaning which identifies and removes duplicate reports, the number of both confirmed and probable deaths has decreased as of today’s report).

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 73
  • Total Cases: 103,701
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 7,874

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

  • New Cases: 41
  • Total Cases: 5,181
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 180

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 24th

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Middlesex: 23,962
  • Suffolk: 19,819
  • Essex: 16,088
  • Worcester: 12,350
  • Norfolk: 9,166
  • Plymouth: 8,684
  • Bristol: 8,225
  • Hampden: 6,776
  • Barnstable: 1,538
  • Hampshire: 962
  • Berkshire: 594
  • Franklin: 366
  • Unknown: 288
  • Dukes: 49
  • Nantucket: 15

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 5,784
  • 20-29: 15,111
  • 30-39: 16,401
  • 40-49: 15,534
  • 50-59: 17,245
  • 60-69: 14,039
  • 70-79: 9,454
  • 80+: 15,041

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

