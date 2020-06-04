Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,201 deaths, 102,063 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 102,063 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,201 deaths on Thursday.
According to the DPH, 621,248 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 471 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 102,063.
48,436 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 1,022 new cases reported.
There are also 50 new deaths reported for a total of 7,201.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 412
- Total Cases: 98,376
- New Deaths: 50
- Total Deaths: 7,062
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 59
- Total Cases: 3,687
- New Deaths:0
- Total Deaths: 139
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 3rd
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 22,485
- Suffolk: 18,790
- Essex: 14,969
- Worcester: 11,529
- Norfolk: 8,625
- Plymouth: 8,282
- Bristol: 7,508
- Hampden: 6,268
- Barnstable: 1,443
- Hampshire: 894
- Berkshire: 568
- Franklin: 337
- Unknown: 310
- Dukes: 41
- Nantucket: 14
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 5,067
- 20-29: 13,769
- 30-39: 15,277
- 40-49: 14,629
- 50-59: 16,380
- 60-69: 13,274
- 70-79: 8,991
- 80+: 14,363
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.