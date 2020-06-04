Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,201 deaths, 102,063 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 102,063 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,201 deaths on Thursday.

According to the DPH, 621,248 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 471 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 102,063.

48,436 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 1,022 new cases reported.

There are also 50 new deaths reported for a total of 7,201.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 412

Total Cases: 98,376

New Deaths: 50

Total Deaths: 7,062

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 59

Total Cases: 3,687

New Deaths:0

Total Deaths: 139

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 3rd

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 22,485

Suffolk: 18,790

Essex: 14,969

Worcester: 11,529

Norfolk: 8,625

Plymouth: 8,282

Bristol: 7,508

Hampden: 6,268

Barnstable: 1,443

Hampshire: 894

Berkshire: 568

Franklin: 337

Unknown: 310

Dukes: 41

Nantucket: 14

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,067

20-29: 13,769

30-39: 15,277

40-49: 14,629

50-59: 16,380

60-69: 13,274

70-79: 8,991

80+: 14,363

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.