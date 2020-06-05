Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,235 deaths, 102,557 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 102,557 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,235 deaths on Friday.
According to the DPH, 631,008 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 494 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 102,557.
49,556 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 1,120 new cases reported.
There are also 35 new deaths reported for a total of 7,235.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 420
- Total Cases: 98,796
- New Deaths: 35
- Total Deaths: 7,097
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 74
- Total Cases: 3,761
- New Deaths:0
- Total Deaths: 138
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 3rd
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 22,583
- Suffolk: 18,858
- Essex: 15,064
- Worcester: 11,600
- Norfolk: 8,646
- Plymouth: 8,313
- Bristol: 7,573
- Hampden: 6,297
- Barnstable: 1,446
- Hampshire: 900
- Berkshire: 571
- Franklin: 337
- Unknown: 313
- Dukes: 42
- Nantucket: 14
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 5,123
- 20-29: 13,840
- 30-39: 15,368
- 40-49: 14,691
- 50-59: 16,446
- 60-69: 13,343
- 70-79: 9,029
- 80+: 14,411
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.