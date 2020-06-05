Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,235 deaths, 102,557 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 102,557 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,235 deaths on Friday.

According to the DPH, 631,008 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 494 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 102,557.

49,556 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 1,120 new cases reported.

There are also 35 new deaths reported for a total of 7,235.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 420

Total Cases: 98,796

New Deaths: 35

Total Deaths: 7,097

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 74

Total Cases: 3,761

New Deaths:0

Total Deaths: 138

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 3rd

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 22,583

Suffolk: 18,858

Essex: 15,064

Worcester: 11,600

Norfolk: 8,646

Plymouth: 8,313

Bristol: 7,573

Hampden: 6,297

Barnstable: 1,446

Hampshire: 900

Berkshire: 571

Franklin: 337

Unknown: 313

Dukes: 42

Nantucket: 14

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,123

20-29: 13,840

30-39: 15,368

40-49: 14,691

50-59: 16,446

60-69: 13,343

70-79: 9,029

80+: 14,411

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.