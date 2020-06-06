Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,289 deaths, 103,132 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 103,132 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,289 deaths.
According to the DPH, 640,808 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 575 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 103,132.
50,575 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 1,019 new cases reported.
There are also 55 new deaths reported Saturday for a total of 7,289.
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 70
- Total Cases: 3,831
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 137
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 3rd
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 22,686
- Suffolk: 18,955
- Essex: 15,170
- Worcester: 11,696
- Norfolk: 8,689
- Plymouth: 8,347
- Bristol: 7,635
- Hampden: 6,337
- Barnstable: 1,450
- Hampshire: 904
- Berkshire: 573
- Franklin: 338
- Unknown: 297
- Dukes: 42
- Nantucket: 13
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 5,182
- 20-29: 13,913
- 30-39: 15,461
- 40-49: 14,765
- 50-59: 16,541
- 60-69: 13,420
- 70-79: 9,072
- 80+: 14,491
