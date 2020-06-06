Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,289 deaths, 103,132 total cases

1  of  3
Prosecutors: 2 Buffalo police officers charged with assault
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 103,132 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,289 deaths.

According to the DPH, 640,808 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 575 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 103,132.

50,575 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 1,019 new cases reported.

There are also 55 new deaths reported Saturday for a total of 7,289.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 505
  • Total Cases: 99,301
  • New Deaths: 55
  • Total Deaths: 7,152

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

  • New Cases: 70
  • Total Cases: 3,831
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 137

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 3rd

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Middlesex: 22,686
  • Suffolk: 18,955
  • Essex: 15,170
  • Worcester: 11,696
  • Norfolk: 8,689
  • Plymouth: 8,347
  • Bristol: 7,635
  • Hampden: 6,337
  • Barnstable: 1,450
  • Hampshire: 904
  • Berkshire: 573
  • Franklin: 338
  • Unknown: 297
  • Dukes: 42
  • Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 5,182
  • 20-29: 13,913
  • 30-39: 15,461
  • 40-49: 14,765
  • 50-59: 16,541
  • 60-69: 13,420
  • 70-79: 9,072
  • 80+: 14,491

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

