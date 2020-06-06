Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,289 deaths, 103,132 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 103,132 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,289 deaths.

According to the DPH, 640,808 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 575 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 103,132.

50,575 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 1,019 new cases reported.

There are also 55 new deaths reported Saturday for a total of 7,289.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 505

Total Cases: 99,301

New Deaths: 55

Total Deaths: 7,152

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 70

Total Cases: 3,831

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 137

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 3rd

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 22,686

Suffolk: 18,955

Essex: 15,170

Worcester: 11,696

Norfolk: 8,689

Plymouth: 8,347

Bristol: 7,635

Hampden: 6,337

Barnstable: 1,450

Hampshire: 904

Berkshire: 573

Franklin: 338

Unknown: 297

Dukes: 42

Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,182

20-29: 13,913

30-39: 15,461

40-49: 14,765

50-59: 16,541

60-69: 13,420

70-79: 9,072

80+: 14,491

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.