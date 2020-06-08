Breaking News
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,353 deaths, 103,626 total cases
Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 103,626 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,353 deaths on Monday.

According to the DPH, 653,398 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 193 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 103,626.

51,404 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 258 new cases reported.

There are also 38 new deaths reported for a total of 7,353.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 193
  • Total Cases: 99,755
  • New Deaths: 38
  • Total Deaths: 7,217

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

  • New Cases: 0
  • Total Cases: 3,871
  • New Deaths:0
  • Total Deaths: 136

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 3rd

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Middlesex: 22,812
  • Suffolk: 19,028
  • Essex: 15,236
  • Worcester: 11,758
  • Norfolk: 8,715
  • Plymouth: 8,372
  • Bristol: 7,698
  • Hampden: 6,365
  • Barnstable: 1,458
  • Hampshire: 907
  • Berkshire: 575
  • Franklin: 338
  • Unknown: 309
  • Dukes: 42
  • Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 5,228
  • 20-29: 14,012
  • 30-39: 15,533
  • 40-49: 14,833
  • 50-59: 16,588
  • 60-69: 13,486
  • 70-79: 9,100
  • 80+: 14,544

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

