Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,353 deaths, 103,626 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 103,626 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,353 deaths on Monday.
According to the DPH, 653,398 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 193 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 103,626.
51,404 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 258 new cases reported.
There are also 38 new deaths reported for a total of 7,353.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 193
- Total Cases: 99,755
- New Deaths: 38
- Total Deaths: 7,217
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 0
- Total Cases: 3,871
- New Deaths:0
- Total Deaths: 136
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 3rd
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 22,812
- Suffolk: 19,028
- Essex: 15,236
- Worcester: 11,758
- Norfolk: 8,715
- Plymouth: 8,372
- Bristol: 7,698
- Hampden: 6,365
- Barnstable: 1,458
- Hampshire: 907
- Berkshire: 575
- Franklin: 338
- Unknown: 309
- Dukes: 42
- Nantucket: 13
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 5,228
- 20-29: 14,012
- 30-39: 15,533
- 40-49: 14,833
- 50-59: 16,588
- 60-69: 13,486
- 70-79: 9,100
- 80+: 14,544
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.