Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,353 deaths, 103,626 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 103,626 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,353 deaths on Monday.

According to the DPH, 653,398 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 193 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 103,626.

51,404 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 258 new cases reported.

There are also 38 new deaths reported for a total of 7,353.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 193

Total Cases: 99,755

New Deaths: 38

Total Deaths: 7,217

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 0

Total Cases: 3,871

New Deaths:0

Total Deaths: 136

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 3rd

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 22,812

Suffolk: 19,028

Essex: 15,236

Worcester: 11,758

Norfolk: 8,715

Plymouth: 8,372

Bristol: 7,698

Hampden: 6,365

Barnstable: 1,458

Hampshire: 907

Berkshire: 575

Franklin: 338

Unknown: 309

Dukes: 42

Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,228

20-29: 14,012

30-39: 15,533

40-49: 14,833

50-59: 16,588

60-69: 13,486

70-79: 9,100

80+: 14,544

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.