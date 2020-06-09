Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,408 deaths, 103,889 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 103,889 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,408 deaths on Tuesday.
According to the DPH, 4,660 new cases released with a total of 658,058 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 263 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 103,889.
52,144 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 740 new cases reported.
There are also 55 new deaths reported for a total of 7,408.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 200
- Total Cases: 99,955
- New Deaths: 38
- Total Deaths: 7,255
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 63
- Total Cases: 3,934
- New Deaths: 17
- Total Deaths: 153
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 3rd
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 22,845
- Suffolk: 19,067
- Essex: 15,271
- Worcester: 11,803
- Norfolk: 8,753
- Plymouth: 8,404
- Bristol: 7,728
- Hampden: 6,380
- Barnstable: 1,462
- Hampshire: 905
- Berkshire: 575
- Franklin: 341
- Unknown: 299
- Dukes: 43
- Nantucket: 13
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 5,251
- 20-29: 14,065
- 30-39: 15,567
- 40-49: 14,866
- 50-59: 16,613
- 60-69: 13,517
- 70-79: 9,125
- 80+: 14,594
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.