Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,408 deaths, 103,889 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 103,889 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,408 deaths on Tuesday.

According to the DPH, 4,660 new cases released with a total of 658,058 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 263 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 103,889.

52,144 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 740 new cases reported.

There are also 55 new deaths reported for a total of 7,408.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 200

Total Cases: 99,955

New Deaths: 38

Total Deaths: 7,255

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 63

Total Cases: 3,934

New Deaths: 17

Total Deaths: 153

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 3rd

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 22,845

Suffolk: 19,067

Essex: 15,271

Worcester: 11,803

Norfolk: 8,753

Plymouth: 8,404

Bristol: 7,728

Hampden: 6,380

Barnstable: 1,462

Hampshire: 905

Berkshire: 575

Franklin: 341

Unknown: 299

Dukes: 43

Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,251

20-29: 14,065

30-39: 15,567

40-49: 14,866

50-59: 16,613

60-69: 13,517

70-79: 9,125

80+: 14,594

