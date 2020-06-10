Breaking News
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,454 deaths, 104,156 total cases

Coronavirus Local Impact
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 104,156 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,454 deaths on Wednesday.

According to the DPH, 10,034 new cases released with a total of 668,092 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 267 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 104,156.

53,040 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 896 new cases reported.

There are also 46 new deaths reported for a total of 7,454.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 203
  • Total Cases: 100,158
  • New Deaths: 45
  • Total Deaths: 7,300

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

  • New Cases: 64
  • Total Cases: 3,998
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 154

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 3rd

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Middlesex: 22,889
  • Suffolk: 19,099
  • Essex: 15,365
  • Worcester: 11,820
  • Norfolk: 8,774
  • Plymouth: 8,418
  • Bristol: 7,754
  • Hampden: 7,754
  • Barnstable: 1,467
  • Hampshire: 905
  • Berkshire: 574
  • Franklin: 344
  • Unknown: 297
  • Dukes: 42
  • Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 5,283
  • 20-29: 14,121
  • 30-39: 15,602
  • 40-49: 14,923
  • 50-59: 16,641
  • 60-69: 13,553
  • 70-79: 9,143
  • 80+: 14,612

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

