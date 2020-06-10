Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,454 deaths, 104,156 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 104,156 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,454 deaths on Wednesday.

According to the DPH, 10,034 new cases released with a total of 668,092 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 267 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 104,156.

53,040 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 896 new cases reported.

There are also 46 new deaths reported for a total of 7,454.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 203

Total Cases: 100,158

New Deaths: 45

Total Deaths: 7,300

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 64

Total Cases: 3,998

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 154

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 3rd

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 22,889

Suffolk: 19,099

Essex: 15,365

Worcester: 11,820

Norfolk: 8,774

Plymouth: 8,418

Bristol: 7,754

Hampden: 7,754

Barnstable: 1,467

Hampshire: 905

Berkshire: 574

Franklin: 344

Unknown: 297

Dukes: 42

Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,283

20-29: 14,121

30-39: 15,602

40-49: 14,923

50-59: 16,641

60-69: 13,553

70-79: 9,143

80+: 14,612

