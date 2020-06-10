Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,454 deaths, 104,156 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 104,156 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,454 deaths on Wednesday.
According to the DPH, 10,034 new cases released with a total of 668,092 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 267 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 104,156.
53,040 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 896 new cases reported.
There are also 46 new deaths reported for a total of 7,454.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 203
- Total Cases: 100,158
- New Deaths: 45
- Total Deaths: 7,300
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 64
- Total Cases: 3,998
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 154
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 3rd
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 22,889
- Suffolk: 19,099
- Essex: 15,365
- Worcester: 11,820
- Norfolk: 8,774
- Plymouth: 8,418
- Bristol: 7,754
- Hampden: 7,754
- Barnstable: 1,467
- Hampshire: 905
- Berkshire: 574
- Franklin: 344
- Unknown: 297
- Dukes: 42
- Nantucket: 13
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 5,283
- 20-29: 14,121
- 30-39: 15,602
- 40-49: 14,923
- 50-59: 16,641
- 60-69: 13,553
- 70-79: 9,143
- 80+: 14,612
