Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,492 deaths, 104,667 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 104,667 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,492 deaths on Thursday.
According to the DPH, 10,833 new cases released with a total of 678,925 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 519 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 104,667.
54,574 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 1,534 new cases reported.
There are also 38 new deaths reported for a total of 7,492.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 354
- Total Cases: 100,504
- New Deaths: 37
- Total Deaths: 7,337
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 165
- Total Cases: 4,163
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 155
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 10th
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 22,996
- Suffolk: 19,195
- Essex: 15,465
- Worcester: 11,885
- Norfolk: 8,809
- Plymouth: 8,440
- Bristol: 7,793
- Hampden: 6,415
- Barnstable: 1,474
- Hampshire: 913
- Berkshire: 575
- Franklin: 348
- Unknown: 304
- Dukes: 42
- Nantucket: 13
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 5,349
- 20-29: 14,201
- 30-39: 15,686
- 40-49: 14,976
- 50-59: 16,718
- 60-69: 13,610
- 70-79: 9,186
- 80+: 14,659
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.