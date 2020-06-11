Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,492 deaths, 104,667 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 104,667 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,492 deaths on Thursday.

According to the DPH, 10,833 new cases released with a total of 678,925 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 519 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 104,667.

54,574 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 1,534 new cases reported.

There are also 38 new deaths reported for a total of 7,492.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 354

Total Cases: 100,504

New Deaths: 37

Total Deaths: 7,337

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 165

Total Cases: 4,163

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 155

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 10th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 22,996

Suffolk: 19,195

Essex: 15,465

Worcester: 11,885

Norfolk: 8,809

Plymouth: 8,440

Bristol: 7,793

Hampden: 6,415

Barnstable: 1,474

Hampshire: 913

Berkshire: 575

Franklin: 348

Unknown: 304

Dukes: 42

Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,349

20-29: 14,201

30-39: 15,686

40-49: 14,976

50-59: 16,718

60-69: 13,610

70-79: 9,186

80+: 14,659

