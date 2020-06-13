Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,576 deaths, 105,395 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 105,395 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,576 deaths.

According to the DPH, 10,160 new cases released with a total of 699,271 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 336 new confirmed and probable cases Saturday for a total of 105,395 in the state.

57,048 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 1,264 new cases reported.

There are also 38 new deaths reported for a total of 7,576.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 259

Total Cases: 101,070

New Deaths: 38

Total Deaths: 7,420

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 77

Total Cases: 4,325

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 156

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 10th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 23,156

Suffolk: 19,299

Essex: 15,573

Worcester: 11,961

Norfolk: 8,860

Plymouth: 8,478

Bristol: 7,906

Hampden: 6,460

Barnstable: 1,486

Hampshire: 921

Berkshire: 580

Franklin: 353

Unknown: 307

Dukes: 42

Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,439

20-29: 14,324

30-39: 15,785

40-49: 15,087

50-59: 16,813

60-69: 13,682

70-79: 9,233

80+: 14,754

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.