Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,576 deaths, 105,395 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 105,395 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,576 deaths.
According to the DPH, 10,160 new cases released with a total of 699,271 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 336 new confirmed and probable cases Saturday for a total of 105,395 in the state.
57,048 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 1,264 new cases reported.
There are also 38 new deaths reported for a total of 7,576.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 259
- Total Cases: 101,070
- New Deaths: 38
- Total Deaths: 7,420
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 77
- Total Cases: 4,325
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 156
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 10th
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 23,156
- Suffolk: 19,299
- Essex: 15,573
- Worcester: 11,961
- Norfolk: 8,860
- Plymouth: 8,478
- Bristol: 7,906
- Hampden: 6,460
- Barnstable: 1,486
- Hampshire: 921
- Berkshire: 580
- Franklin: 353
- Unknown: 307
- Dukes: 42
- Nantucket: 13
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 5,439
- 20-29: 14,324
- 30-39: 15,785
- 40-49: 15,087
- 50-59: 16,813
- 60-69: 13,682
- 70-79: 9,233
- 80+: 14,754
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.