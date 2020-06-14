1  of  3
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,624 deaths, 105,603 total cases

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 105,603 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,624 deaths.

According to the DPH, 9,112 new cases released with a total of 708,383 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 208 new confirmed and probable cases Sunday for a total of 105,603 in the state.

57,582 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 534 new cases reported.

There are also 48 new deaths reported for a total of 7,624.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 206
  • Total Cases: 101,276
  • New Deaths: 47
  • Total Deaths: 7,467

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

  • New Cases: 2
  • Total Cases: 4,327
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 157

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 10th

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Middlesex: 23,195
  • Suffolk: 19,335
  • Essex: 15,604
  • Worcester: 11,975
  • Norfolk: 8,866
  • Plymouth: 8,507
  • Bristol: 7,933
  • Hampden: 6,481
  • Barnstable: 1,487
  • Hampshire: 924
  • Berkshire: 580
  • Franklin: 353
  • Unknown: 308
  • Dukes: 42
  • Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 5,468
  • 20-29: 14,354
  • 30-39: 15,832
  • 40-49: 15,112
  • 50-59: 16,839
  • 60-69: 13,709
  • 70-79: 9,237
  • 80+: 14,774

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

