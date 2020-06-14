Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,624 deaths, 105,603 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 105,603 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,624 deaths.
According to the DPH, 9,112 new cases released with a total of 708,383 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 208 new confirmed and probable cases Sunday for a total of 105,603 in the state.
57,582 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 534 new cases reported.
There are also 48 new deaths reported for a total of 7,624.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 206
- Total Cases: 101,276
- New Deaths: 47
- Total Deaths: 7,467
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 2
- Total Cases: 4,327
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 157
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 10th
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 23,195
- Suffolk: 19,335
- Essex: 15,604
- Worcester: 11,975
- Norfolk: 8,866
- Plymouth: 8,507
- Bristol: 7,933
- Hampden: 6,481
- Barnstable: 1,487
- Hampshire: 924
- Berkshire: 580
- Franklin: 353
- Unknown: 308
- Dukes: 42
- Nantucket: 13
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 5,468
- 20-29: 14,354
- 30-39: 15,832
- 40-49: 15,112
- 50-59: 16,839
- 60-69: 13,709
- 70-79: 9,237
- 80+: 14,774
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.
