Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,624 deaths, 105,603 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 105,603 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,624 deaths.

According to the DPH, 9,112 new cases released with a total of 708,383 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 208 new confirmed and probable cases Sunday for a total of 105,603 in the state.

57,582 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 534 new cases reported.

There are also 48 new deaths reported for a total of 7,624.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 206

Total Cases: 101,276

New Deaths: 47

Total Deaths: 7,467

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 2

Total Cases: 4,327

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 157

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 10th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 23,195

Suffolk: 19,335

Essex: 15,604

Worcester: 11,975

Norfolk: 8,866

Plymouth: 8,507

Bristol: 7,933

Hampden: 6,481

Barnstable: 1,487

Hampshire: 924

Berkshire: 580

Franklin: 353

Unknown: 308

Dukes: 42

Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,468

20-29: 14,354

30-39: 15,832

40-49: 15,112

50-59: 16,839

60-69: 13,709

70-79: 9,237

80+: 14,774

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

