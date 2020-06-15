Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,647 deaths, 105,690 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 105,690 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,647 deaths on Monday.

According to the DPH, 4,492 new cases released with a total of 712,875 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 87 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 105,690.

57,886 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 304 new cases reported.

There are also 23 new deaths reported for a total of 7,647.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 58

Total Cases: 101,334

New Deaths: 23

Total Deaths: 7,490

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 29

Total Cases: 4,356

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 157

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 10th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 23,227

Suffolk: 19,334

Essex: 15,627

Worcester: 11,991

Norfolk: 8,872

Plymouth: 8,512

Bristol: 7,925

Hampden: 6,489

Barnstable: 1,489

Hampshire: 926

Berkshire: 579

Franklin: 353

Unknown: 311

Dukes: 42

Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,486

20-29: 14,380

30-39: 15,842

40-49: 15,118

50-59: 16,845

60-69: 13,711

70-79: 9,246

80+: 14,779

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.