Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,647 deaths, 105,690 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 105,690 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,647 deaths on Monday.

According to the DPH, 4,492 new cases released with a total of 712,875 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 87 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 105,690.

57,886 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 304 new cases reported.

There are also 23 new deaths reported for a total of 7,647.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 58
  • Total Cases: 101,334
  • New Deaths: 23
  • Total Deaths: 7,490

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

  • New Cases: 29
  • Total Cases: 4,356
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 157

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 10th

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Middlesex: 23,227
  • Suffolk: 19,334
  • Essex: 15,627
  • Worcester: 11,991
  • Norfolk: 8,872
  • Plymouth: 8,512
  • Bristol: 7,925
  • Hampden: 6,489
  • Barnstable: 1,489
  • Hampshire: 926
  • Berkshire: 579
  • Franklin: 353
  • Unknown: 311
  • Dukes: 42
  • Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 5,486
  • 20-29: 14,380
  • 30-39: 15,842
  • 40-49: 15,118
  • 50-59: 16,845
  • 60-69: 13,711
  • 70-79: 9,246
  • 80+: 14,779

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

