Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,647 deaths, 105,690 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 105,690 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,647 deaths on Monday.
According to the DPH, 4,492 new cases released with a total of 712,875 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 87 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 105,690.
57,886 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 304 new cases reported.
There are also 23 new deaths reported for a total of 7,647.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 58
- Total Cases: 101,334
- New Deaths: 23
- Total Deaths: 7,490
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 29
- Total Cases: 4,356
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 157
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 10th
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 23,227
- Suffolk: 19,334
- Essex: 15,627
- Worcester: 11,991
- Norfolk: 8,872
- Plymouth: 8,512
- Bristol: 7,925
- Hampden: 6,489
- Barnstable: 1,489
- Hampshire: 926
- Berkshire: 579
- Franklin: 353
- Unknown: 311
- Dukes: 42
- Nantucket: 13
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 5,486
- 20-29: 14,380
- 30-39: 15,842
- 40-49: 15,118
- 50-59: 16,845
- 60-69: 13,711
- 70-79: 9,246
- 80+: 14,779
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.