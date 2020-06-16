Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,665 deaths, 105,885 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 105,885 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,665 deaths on Tuesday.

According to the DPH, 6,361 new cases released with a total of 719,236 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 195 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 105,885.

58,795 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 909 new cases reported.

There are also 18 new deaths reported for a total of 7,665.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 140

Total Cases: 101,474

New Deaths: 18

Total Deaths: 7,508

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 55

Total Cases: 4,411

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 157

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 10th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 23,269

Suffolk: 19,367

Essex: 15,667

Worcester: 12,014

Norfolk: 8,892

Plymouth: 8,514

Bristol: 7,940

Hampden: 6,503

Barnstable: 1,494

Hampshire: 930

Berkshire: 578

Franklin: 353

Unknown: 307

Dukes: 43

Nantucket: 14

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,505

20-29: 14,429

30-39: 15,872

40-49: 15,151

50-59: 16,870

60-69: 13,731

70-79: 9,258

80+: 14,790

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.