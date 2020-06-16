Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,665 deaths, 105,885 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 105,885 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,665 deaths on Tuesday.
According to the DPH, 6,361 new cases released with a total of 719,236 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 195 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 105,885.
58,795 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 909 new cases reported.
There are also 18 new deaths reported for a total of 7,665.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 140
- Total Cases: 101,474
- New Deaths: 18
- Total Deaths: 7,508
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 55
- Total Cases: 4,411
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 157
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 10th
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 23,269
- Suffolk: 19,367
- Essex: 15,667
- Worcester: 12,014
- Norfolk: 8,892
- Plymouth: 8,514
- Bristol: 7,940
- Hampden: 6,503
- Barnstable: 1,494
- Hampshire: 930
- Berkshire: 578
- Franklin: 353
- Unknown: 307
- Dukes: 43
- Nantucket: 14
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 5,505
- 20-29: 14,429
- 30-39: 15,872
- 40-49: 15,151
- 50-59: 16,870
- 60-69: 13,731
- 70-79: 9,258
- 80+: 14,790
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.