Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,734 deaths, 106,151 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 106,151 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,734 deaths on Wednesday.

According to the DPH, 8,313 new tests performed with a total of 727,549 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 266 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 106,151.

59,940 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 1,145 tests reported.

There are also 69 new deaths reported for a total of 7,734.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 180

Total Cases: 101,654

New Deaths: 60

Total Deaths: 7,568

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 86

Total Cases: 4,497

New Deaths: 9

Total Deaths: 166

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 10th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 23,346

Suffolk: 19,434

Essex: 15,703

Worcester: 12,032

Norfolk: 8,908

Plymouth: 8,522

Bristol: 7,956

Hampden: 6,518

Barnstable: 1,497

Hampshire: 936

Berkshire: 582

Franklin: 354

Unknown: 306

Dukes: 44

Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,541

20-29: 14,467

30-39: 15,182

40-49: 15,151

50-59: 16,914

60-69: 13,767

70-79: 9,276

80+: 14,809

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.