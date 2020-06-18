Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,770 deaths, 106,422 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 106,422 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,770 deaths on Thursday.

According to the DPH, 9,142 new tests performed with a total of 736,691 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 271 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 106,422.

61,085 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 1,145 tests reported.

There are also 36 new deaths reported for a total of 7,770.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 199

Total Cases: 101,853

New Deaths: 23

Total Deaths: 7,591

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 72

Total Cases: 4,569

New Deaths: 13

Total Deaths: 179

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 10th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 23,407

Suffolk: 19,477

Essex: 15,739

Worcester: 12,050

Norfolk: 8,935

Plymouth: 8,555

Bristol: 7,979

Hampden: 6,537

Barnstable: 1,502

Hampshire: 936

Berkshire: 584

Franklin: 356

Unknown: 308

Dukes: 44

Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,571

20-29: 14,521

30-39: 15,958

40-49: 15,220

50-59: 16,951

60-69: 13,788

70-79: 9,296

80+: 14,844

