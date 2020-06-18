Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,770 deaths, 106,422 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 106,422 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,770 deaths on Thursday.
According to the DPH, 9,142 new tests performed with a total of 736,691 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 271 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 106,422.
61,085 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 1,145 tests reported.
There are also 36 new deaths reported for a total of 7,770.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 199
- Total Cases: 101,853
- New Deaths: 23
- Total Deaths: 7,591
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 72
- Total Cases: 4,569
- New Deaths: 13
- Total Deaths: 179
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 10th
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 23,407
- Suffolk: 19,477
- Essex: 15,739
- Worcester: 12,050
- Norfolk: 8,935
- Plymouth: 8,555
- Bristol: 7,979
- Hampden: 6,537
- Barnstable: 1,502
- Hampshire: 936
- Berkshire: 584
- Franklin: 356
- Unknown: 308
- Dukes: 44
- Nantucket: 13
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 5,571
- 20-29: 14,521
- 30-39: 15,958
- 40-49: 15,220
- 50-59: 16,951
- 60-69: 13,788
- 70-79: 9,296
- 80+: 14,844
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.