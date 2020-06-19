Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,800 deaths, 106,650 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 106,650 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,800 deaths on Friday.
According to the DPH, 9,471 new tests performed with a total of 746,162 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 228 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 106,650.
62,591 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 1,506 tests reported.
There are also 30 new deaths reported for a total of 7,800.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 152
- Total Cases: 102,005
- New Deaths: 102,005
- Total Deaths: 7,619
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 76
- Total Cases: 4,645
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Deaths: 181
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 10th
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 23,464
- Suffolk: 19,493
- Essex: 15,778
- Worcester: 12,085
- Norfolk: 8,962
- Plymouth: 8,566
- Bristol: 8,002
- Hampden: 6,556
- Barnstable: 1,508
- Hampshire: 941
- Berkshire: 585
- Franklin: 357
- Unknown: 296
- Dukes: 44
- Nantucket: 13
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 5,593
- 20-29: 14,572
- 30-39: 16,000
- 40-49: 15,241
- 50-59: 16,983
- 60-69: 13,803
- 70-79: 9,319
- 80+: 14,866
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.