Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,800 deaths, 106,650 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 106,650 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,800 deaths on Friday.

According to the DPH, 9,471 new tests performed with a total of 746,162 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 228 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 106,650.

62,591 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 1,506 tests reported.

There are also 30 new deaths reported for a total of 7,800.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 152
  • Total Cases: 102,005
  • New Deaths: 102,005
  • Total Deaths: 7,619

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

  • New Cases: 76
  • Total Cases: 4,645
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Deaths: 181

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 10th

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Middlesex: 23,464
  • Suffolk: 19,493
  • Essex: 15,778
  • Worcester: 12,085
  • Norfolk: 8,962
  • Plymouth: 8,566
  • Bristol: 8,002
  • Hampden: 6,556
  • Barnstable: 1,508
  • Hampshire: 941
  • Berkshire: 585
  • Franklin: 357
  • Unknown: 296
  • Dukes: 44
  • Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 5,593
  • 20-29: 14,572
  • 30-39: 16,000
  • 40-49: 15,241
  • 50-59: 16,983
  • 60-69: 13,803
  • 70-79: 9,319
  • 80+: 14,866

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

