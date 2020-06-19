Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,800 deaths, 106,650 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 106,650 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,800 deaths on Friday.

According to the DPH, 9,471 new tests performed with a total of 746,162 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 228 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 106,650.

62,591 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 1,506 tests reported.

There are also 30 new deaths reported for a total of 7,800.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 152

Total Cases: 102,005

New Deaths: 102,005

Total Deaths: 7,619

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 76

Total Cases: 4,645

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 181

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 10th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 23,464

Suffolk: 19,493

Essex: 15,778

Worcester: 12,085

Norfolk: 8,962

Plymouth: 8,566

Bristol: 8,002

Hampden: 6,556

Barnstable: 1,508

Hampshire: 941

Berkshire: 585

Franklin: 357

Unknown: 296

Dukes: 44

Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,593

20-29: 14,572

30-39: 16,000

40-49: 15,241

50-59: 16,983

60-69: 13,803

70-79: 9,319

80+: 14,866

