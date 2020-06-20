Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,828 deaths, 106,936 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 106,936 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,828 deaths.
According to the DPH, 14,067 new tests performed with a total of 760,229 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 286 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 106,936.
63,736 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 1,145 tests reported.
There are also 28 new deaths reported Saturday for a total of 7,828.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 223
- Total Cases: 102,228
- New Deaths: 28
- Total Deaths: 7,647
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 63
- Total Cases: 4,708
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 181
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 17th
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 23,544
- Suffolk: 19,528
- Essex: 15,817
- Worcester: 12,122
- Norfolk: 8,983
- Plymouth: 8,576
- Bristol: 8,028
- Hampden: 6,584
- Barnstable: 1,513
- Hampshire: 943
- Berkshire: 586
- Franklin: 358
- Unknown: 297
- Dukes: 44
- Nantucket: 13
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 5,628
- 20-29: 14,641
- 30-39: 16,057
- 40-49: 15,263
- 50-59: 17,012
- 60-69: 13,822
- 70-79: 9,340
- 80+: 14,901
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.