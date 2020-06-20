Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,828 deaths, 106,936 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 106,936 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,828 deaths.

According to the DPH, 14,067 new tests performed with a total of 760,229 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 286 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 106,936.

63,736 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 1,145 tests reported.

There are also 28 new deaths reported Saturday for a total of 7,828.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 223

Total Cases: 102,228

New Deaths: 28

Total Deaths: 7,647

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 63

Total Cases: 4,708

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 181

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 17th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 23,544

Suffolk: 19,528

Essex: 15,817

Worcester: 12,122

Norfolk: 8,983

Plymouth: 8,576

Bristol: 8,028

Hampden: 6,584

Barnstable: 1,513

Hampshire: 943

Berkshire: 586

Franklin: 358

Unknown: 297

Dukes: 44

Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,628

20-29: 14,641

30-39: 16,057

40-49: 15,263

50-59: 17,012

60-69: 13,822

70-79: 9,340

80+: 14,901

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.