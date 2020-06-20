Breaking News
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,828 deaths, 106,936 total cases

Coronavirus Local Impact
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 106,936 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,828 deaths.

According to the DPH, 14,067 new tests performed with a total of 760,229 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 286 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 106,936.

63,736 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 1,145 tests reported.

There are also 28 new deaths reported Saturday for a total of 7,828.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 223
  • Total Cases: 102,228
  • New Deaths: 28
  • Total Deaths: 7,647

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

  • New Cases: 63
  • Total Cases: 4,708
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 181

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 17th

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Middlesex: 23,544
  • Suffolk: 19,528
  • Essex: 15,817
  • Worcester: 12,122
  • Norfolk: 8,983
  • Plymouth: 8,576
  • Bristol: 8,028
  • Hampden: 6,584
  • Barnstable: 1,513
  • Hampshire: 943
  • Berkshire: 586
  • Franklin: 358
  • Unknown: 297
  • Dukes: 44
  • Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 5,628
  • 20-29: 14,641
  • 30-39: 16,057
  • 40-49: 15,263
  • 50-59: 17,012
  • 60-69: 13,822
  • 70-79: 9,340
  • 80+: 14,901

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

