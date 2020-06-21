Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,858 deaths, 107,061 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 107,061 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,858 deaths.
According to the DPH, 8,363 new tests performed with a total of 768,592 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 125 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 107,061.
64,266 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 530 tests reported.
There are also 30 new deaths reported Sunday for a total of 7,858.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 105
- Total Cases: 102,333
- New Deaths: 30
- Total Deaths: 7,677
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 20
- Total Cases: 4,728
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 181
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 17th
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 23,574
- Suffolk: 19,551
- Essex: 15,829
- Worcester: 12,130
- Norfolk: 8,994
- Plymouth: 8,583
- Bristol: 8,035
- Hampden: 6,598
- Barnstable: 1,515
- Hampshire: 944
- Berkshire: 590
- Franklin: 358
- Unknown: 303
- Dukes: 44
- Nantucket: 13
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 5,640
- 20-29: 14,671
- 30-39: 16,080
- 40-49: 15,286
- 50-59: 17,020
- 60-69: 13,837
- 70-79: 9,344
- 80+: 14,904
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.
