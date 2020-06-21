1  of  3
Breaking News
Tractor-trailer fire on I-91 southbound in West Springfield 11 people shot, 1 dead in Minneapolis shooting Police: 9 shot, wounded at Syracuse, New York, ‘celebration’
Watch Live
4PM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,858 deaths, 107,061 total cases

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 107,061 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,858 deaths.

According to the DPH, 8,363 new tests performed with a total of 768,592 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 125 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 107,061.

64,266 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 530 tests reported.

There are also 30 new deaths reported Sunday for a total of 7,858.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 105
  • Total Cases: 102,333
  • New Deaths: 30
  • Total Deaths: 7,677

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

  • New Cases: 20
  • Total Cases: 4,728
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 181

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 17th

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Middlesex: 23,574
  • Suffolk: 19,551
  • Essex: 15,829
  • Worcester: 12,130
  • Norfolk: 8,994
  • Plymouth: 8,583
  • Bristol: 8,035
  • Hampden: 6,598
  • Barnstable: 1,515
  • Hampshire: 944
  • Berkshire: 590
  • Franklin: 358
  • Unknown: 303
  • Dukes: 44
  • Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 5,640
  • 20-29: 14,671
  • 30-39: 16,080
  • 40-49: 15,286
  • 50-59: 17,020
  • 60-69: 13,837
  • 70-79: 9,344
  • 80+: 14,904

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

Related Stories:

LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in Hampden County

LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in Hampshire County

LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in Franklin County

LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in Berkshire County

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Coronavirus-Covid-19.jpg

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today