Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,858 deaths, 107,061 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 107,061 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,858 deaths.

According to the DPH, 8,363 new tests performed with a total of 768,592 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 125 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 107,061.

64,266 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 530 tests reported.

There are also 30 new deaths reported Sunday for a total of 7,858.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 105

Total Cases: 102,333

New Deaths: 30

Total Deaths: 7,677

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 20

Total Cases: 4,728

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 181

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 17th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 23,574

Suffolk: 19,551

Essex: 15,829

Worcester: 12,130

Norfolk: 8,994

Plymouth: 8,583

Bristol: 8,035

Hampden: 6,598

Barnstable: 1,515

Hampshire: 944

Berkshire: 590

Franklin: 358

Unknown: 303

Dukes: 44

Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,640

20-29: 14,671

30-39: 16,080

40-49: 15,286

50-59: 17,020

60-69: 13,837

70-79: 9,344

80+: 14,904

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

