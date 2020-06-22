1  of  2
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,874 deaths, 107,210 total cases

Coronavirus Local Impact
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 107,210 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,874 deaths on Monday.

According to the DPH, 6,730 new tests performed with a total of 775,322 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 149 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 107,210.

64,592 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 326 tests reported.

There are also 17 new deaths reported for a total of 7,874.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 136
  • Total Cases: 102,469
  • New Deaths: 17
  • Total Deaths: 7,694

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

  • New Cases: 13
  • Total Cases: 4,741
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 180

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 17th

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Middlesex: 23,609
  • Suffolk: 19,567
  • Essex: 15,851
  • Worcester: 12,143
  • Norfolk: 9,010
  • Plymouth: 8,592
  • Bristol: 8,057
  • Hampden: 6,610
  • Barnstable: 1,517
  • Hampshire: 946
  • Berkshire: 591
  • Franklin: 358
  • Unknown: 300
  • Dukes: 45
  • Nantucket: 14

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 5,654
  • 20-29: 14,699
  • 30-39: 16,102
  • 40-49: 15,308
  • 50-59: 17,037
  • 60-69: 13,856
  • 70-79: 9,359
  • 80+: 14,923

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

