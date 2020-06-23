Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,890 deaths, 107,439 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 107,439 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,890 deaths on Tuesday.

According to the DPH, 7,532 new tests performed with a total of 782,854 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 229 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 107,439.

65,313 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 721 tests reported.

There are also 16 new deaths reported for a total of 7,890.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 182

Total Cases: 102,651

New Deaths: 16

Total Deaths: 7,710

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 47

Total Cases: 4,788

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 180

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 17th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 23,647

Suffolk: 19,601

Essex: 15,885

Worcester: 12,192

Norfolk: 9,042

Plymouth: 8,604

Bristol: 8,081

Hampden: 6,620

Barnstable: 1,523

Hampshire: 947

Berkshire: 591

Franklin: 359

Unknown: 288

Dukes: 45

Nantucket: 14

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,676

20-29: 14,751

30-39: 16,124

40-49: 15,335

50-59: 17,069

60-69: 13,881

70-79: 9,382

80+: 14,950

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.