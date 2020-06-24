Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,938 deaths, 107,611 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 107,611 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,938 deaths on Wednesday.
According to the DPH, 7,369 new tests performed with a total of 790,223 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 172 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 107,611.
65,845 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 532 tests reported.
There are also 48 new deaths reported for a total of 7,938.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 111
- Total Cases: 102,762
- New Deaths: 42
- Total Deaths: 7,752
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 61
- Total Cases: 4,849
- New Deaths: 6
- Total Deaths: 186
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 17th
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 23,697
- Suffolk: 19,628
- Essex: 15,920
- Worcester: 12,207
- Norfolk: 9,056
- Plymouth: 8,610
- Bristol: 8,086
- Hampden: 6,633
- Barnstable: 1,525
- Hampshire: 950
- Berkshire: 591
- Franklin: 359
- Unknown: 290
- Dukes: 45
- Nantucket: 14
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 5,699
- 20-29: 14,798
- 30-39: 16,150
- 40-49: 15,360
- 50-59: 17,098
- 60-69: 13,891
- 70-79: 9,387
- 80+: 14,956
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.