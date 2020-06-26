Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,013 deaths, 108,070 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 108,070 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,013 deaths on Friday.

According to the DPH, 8,545 new tests performed with a total of 809,086 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 233 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 108,070.

68,259 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 1,506 tests reported.

There are also 50 new deaths reported for a total of 8,013.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 149

Total Cases: 103,071

New Deaths: 39

Total Deaths: 7,815

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 84

Total Cases: 4,999

New Deaths: 11

Total Deaths: 198

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 24th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 23,786

Suffolk: 19,707

Essex: 15,975

Worcester: 12,240

Norfolk: 9,100

Plymouth: 8,646

Bristol: 8,142

Hampden: 6,691

Barnstable: 1,530

Hampshire: 952

Berkshire: 592

Franklin: 364

Unknown: 285

Dukes: 46

Nantucket: 14

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,715

20-29: 14,850

30-39: 16,191

40-49: 15,399

50-59: 17,125

60-69: 13,910

70-79: 9,404

80+: 14,971

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.