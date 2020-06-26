Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,013 deaths, 108,070 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 108,070 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,013 deaths on Friday.
According to the DPH, 8,545 new tests performed with a total of 809,086 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 233 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 108,070.
68,259 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 1,506 tests reported.
There are also 50 new deaths reported for a total of 8,013.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 149
- Total Cases: 103,071
- New Deaths: 39
- Total Deaths: 7,815
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 84
- Total Cases: 4,999
- New Deaths: 11
- Total Deaths: 198
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 24th
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 23,786
- Suffolk: 19,707
- Essex: 15,975
- Worcester: 12,240
- Norfolk: 9,100
- Plymouth: 8,646
- Bristol: 8,142
- Hampden: 6,691
- Barnstable: 1,530
- Hampshire: 952
- Berkshire: 592
- Franklin: 364
- Unknown: 285
- Dukes: 46
- Nantucket: 14
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 5,715
- 20-29: 14,850
- 30-39: 16,191
- 40-49: 15,399
- 50-59: 17,125
- 60-69: 13,910
- 70-79: 9,404
- 80+: 14,971
