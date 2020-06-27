Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,041 deaths, 108,443 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 108,443 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,041 deaths on Saturday.

According to the DPH, 12,189 new tests performed with a total of 821,275 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 373 new confirmed and probable cases for a total of 108,443 in the state.

69,826 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 1,567 tests reported.

There are also 28 new deaths reported for a total of 8,041.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 305

Total Cases: 103,376

New Deaths: 26

Total Deaths: 7,841

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 68

Total Cases: 5,067

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 200

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 24th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 23,859

Suffolk: 19,764

Essex: 16,028

Worcester: 12,303

Norfolk: 9,125

Plymouth: 8,661

Bristol: 8,176

Hampden: 6,729

Barnstable: 1,531

Hampshire: 955

Berkshire: 594

Franklin: 366

Unknown: 289

Dukes: 48

Nantucket: 15

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,754

20-29: 14,980

30-39: 16,323

40-49: 15,468

50-59: 17,197

60-69: 13,982

70-79: 9,435

80+: 15,030

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.