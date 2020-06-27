Breaking News
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,041 deaths, 108,443 total cases

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 108,443 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,041 deaths on Saturday.

According to the DPH, 12,189 new tests performed with a total of 821,275 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 373 new confirmed and probable cases for a total of 108,443 in the state.

69,826 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 1,567 tests reported.

There are also 28 new deaths reported for a total of 8,041.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 305
  • Total Cases: 103,376
  • New Deaths: 26
  • Total Deaths: 7,841

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

  • New Cases: 68
  • Total Cases: 5,067
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Deaths: 200

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 24th

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Middlesex: 23,859
  • Suffolk: 19,764
  • Essex: 16,028
  • Worcester: 12,303
  • Norfolk: 9,125
  • Plymouth: 8,661
  • Bristol: 8,176
  • Hampden: 6,729
  • Barnstable: 1,531
  • Hampshire: 955
  • Berkshire: 594
  • Franklin: 366
  • Unknown: 289
  • Dukes: 48
  • Nantucket: 15

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 5,754
  • 20-29: 14,980
  • 30-39: 16,323
  • 40-49: 15,468
  • 50-59: 17,197
  • 60-69: 13,982
  • 70-79: 9,435
  • 80+: 15,030

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

