Breaking News
Woman killed in Springfield multi-vehicle crash
Watch Live
4PM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,060 deaths, 108,667 total cases

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 108,667 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,060 deaths on Sunday.

According to the DPH, 9,391 new tests performed with a total of 830,666 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 224 new confirmed and probable cases for a total of 108,667 in the state.

70,476 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 650 tests reported.

There are also 19 new deaths reported for a total of 8,060.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 163
  • Total Cases: 103,539
  • New Deaths: 19
  • Total Deaths: 7,860

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

  • New Cases: 61
  • Total Cases: 5,128
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 200

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 24th

TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Middlesex: 23,915
  • Suffolk: 19,795
  • Essex: 16,053
  • Worcester: 12,324
  • Norfolk: 9,151
  • Plymouth: 8,671
  • Bristol: 8,198
  • Hampden: 6,760
  • Barnstable: 1,532
  • Hampshire: 958
  • Berkshire: 594
  • Franklin: 366
  • Unknown: 287
  • Dukes: 48
  • Nantucket: 15

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 5,766
  • 20-29: 15,042
  • 30-39: 16,358
  • 40-49: 15,501
  • 50-59: 17,218
  • 60-69: 14,016
  • 70-79: 9,450
  • 80+: 15,045

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Coronavirus-Covid-19.jpg

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today