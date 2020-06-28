Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,060 deaths, 108,667 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 108,667 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,060 deaths on Sunday.
According to the DPH, 9,391 new tests performed with a total of 830,666 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 224 new confirmed and probable cases for a total of 108,667 in the state.
70,476 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 650 tests reported.
There are also 19 new deaths reported for a total of 8,060.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 163
- Total Cases: 103,539
- New Deaths: 19
- Total Deaths: 7,860
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 61
- Total Cases: 5,128
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 200
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 24th
TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 23,915
- Suffolk: 19,795
- Essex: 16,053
- Worcester: 12,324
- Norfolk: 9,151
- Plymouth: 8,671
- Bristol: 8,198
- Hampden: 6,760
- Barnstable: 1,532
- Hampshire: 958
- Berkshire: 594
- Franklin: 366
- Unknown: 287
- Dukes: 48
- Nantucket: 15
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 5,766
- 20-29: 15,042
- 30-39: 16,358
- 40-49: 15,501
- 50-59: 17,218
- 60-69: 14,016
- 70-79: 9,450
- 80+: 15,045
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.