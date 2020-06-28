Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,060 deaths, 108,667 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 108,667 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,060 deaths on Sunday.

According to the DPH, 9,391 new tests performed with a total of 830,666 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 224 new confirmed and probable cases for a total of 108,667 in the state.

70,476 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 650 tests reported.

There are also 19 new deaths reported for a total of 8,060.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 163

Total Cases: 103,539

New Deaths: 19

Total Deaths: 7,860

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 61

Total Cases: 5,128

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 200

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 24th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 23,915

Suffolk: 19,795

Essex: 16,053

Worcester: 12,324

Norfolk: 9,151

Plymouth: 8,671

Bristol: 8,198

Hampden: 6,760

Barnstable: 1,532

Hampshire: 958

Berkshire: 594

Franklin: 366

Unknown: 287

Dukes: 48

Nantucket: 15

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,766

20-29: 15,042

30-39: 16,358

40-49: 15,501

50-59: 17,218

60-69: 14,016

70-79: 9,450

80+: 15,045

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.