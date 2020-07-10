Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,081 deaths, 105,290 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Friday reported 152 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 105,290.

The Department of Public Health reports there are now 105,290 confirmed cases and 5,820 probable cases, a total of 111,110 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,296 total confirmed and probable deaths on Friday.

According to the DPH, 12,794 new tests were performed with a total of 932,796 individuals have been tested by molecular tests.

656 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 79,073 total tests reported.

There are also 28 new deaths reported for a confirmed total of 8,081.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 152

Total Cases: 105,290

New Deaths: 28

Total Deaths: 8,081

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 61

Total Cases: 5,820

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 215

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 8th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 24,377

Suffolk: 20,228

Essex: 16,414

Worcester: 12,603

Norfolk: 9,403

Plymouth: 8,786

Bristol: 8,426

Hampden: 6,943

Barnstable: 1,570

Hampshire: 995

Berkshire: 610

Franklin: 383

Unknown: 294

Dukes: 56

Nantucket: 22

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 6,039

20-29: 15,671

30-39: 16,751

40-49: 15,813

50-59: 17,559

60-69: 14,267

70-79: 9,553

80+: 15,186

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.