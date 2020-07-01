Breaking News
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,081 deaths, 109,143 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Wednesday reported over 200 new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of residents infected statewide to 109,143.

The Department of Public Health reports there are now 109,143 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,081 deaths on Wednesday.

According to the DPH, 10,190 new tests performed with a total of 853,150 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 261 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 109,143.

1,066 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 72,752 tests reported.

There are also 28 new deaths reported for a total of 8,081.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 157
  • Total Cases: 103,858
  • New Deaths: 28
  • Total Deaths: 7,902

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

  • New Cases: 104
  • Total Cases: 5,285
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 179

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 24th

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Middlesex: 23,998
  • Suffolk: 19,853
  • Essex: 16,122
  • Worcester: 12,376
  • Norfolk: 9,184
  • Plymouth: 8,696
  • Bristol: 8,236
  • Hampden: 6,791
  • Barnstable: 1,542
  • Hampshire: 965
  • Berkshire: 597
  • Franklin: 370
  • Unknown: 346
  • Dukes: 50
  • Nantucket: 17

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 5,820
  • 20-29: 15,163
  • 30-39: 16,435
  • 40-49: 15,556
  • 50-59: 17,268
  • 60-69: 14,066
  • 70-79: 9,454
  • 80+: 15,051

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

