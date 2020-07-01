Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,081 deaths, 109,143 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Wednesday reported over 200 new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of residents infected statewide to 109,143.

According to the DPH, 10,190 new tests performed with a total of 853,150 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 261 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 109,143.

1,066 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 72,752 tests reported.

There are also 28 new deaths reported for a total of 8,081.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 157

Total Cases: 103,858

New Deaths: 28

Total Deaths: 7,902

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 104

Total Cases: 5,285

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 179

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 24th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 23,998

Suffolk: 19,853

Essex: 16,122

Worcester: 12,376

Norfolk: 9,184

Plymouth: 8,696

Bristol: 8,236

Hampden: 6,791

Barnstable: 1,542

Hampshire: 965

Berkshire: 597

Franklin: 370

Unknown: 346

Dukes: 50

Nantucket: 17

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,820

20-29: 15,163

30-39: 16,435

40-49: 15,556

50-59: 17,268

60-69: 14,066

70-79: 9,454

80+: 15,051

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.