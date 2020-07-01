Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,081 deaths, 109,143 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Wednesday reported over 200 new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of residents infected statewide to 109,143.
The Department of Public Health reports there are now 109,143 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,081 deaths on Wednesday.
According to the DPH, 10,190 new tests performed with a total of 853,150 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 261 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 109,143.
1,066 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 72,752 tests reported.
There are also 28 new deaths reported for a total of 8,081.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 157
- Total Cases: 103,858
- New Deaths: 28
- Total Deaths: 7,902
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 104
- Total Cases: 5,285
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 179
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 24th
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 23,998
- Suffolk: 19,853
- Essex: 16,122
- Worcester: 12,376
- Norfolk: 9,184
- Plymouth: 8,696
- Bristol: 8,236
- Hampden: 6,791
- Barnstable: 1,542
- Hampshire: 965
- Berkshire: 597
- Franklin: 370
- Unknown: 346
- Dukes: 50
- Nantucket: 17
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 5,820
- 20-29: 15,163
- 30-39: 16,435
- 40-49: 15,556
- 50-59: 17,268
- 60-69: 14,066
- 70-79: 9,454
- 80+: 15,051
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.