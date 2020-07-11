Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,095 deaths, 105,457 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Saturday reported 167 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 105,457.

The Department of Public Health reports there are now 105,457 confirmed cases and 5,941 probable cases, a total of 111,398 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,310 total confirmed and probable deaths on Saturday.

According to the DPH, 7,597 new tests were performed with a total of 940,393 individuals have been tested by molecular tests.

988 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 80,061 total tests reported.

There are also 14 new deaths reported for a confirmed total of 8,095.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 167

Total Cases: 105,457

New Deaths: 14

Total Deaths: 8,095

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 121

Total Cases: 5,941

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 215

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 8th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 24,436

Suffolk: 20,272

Essex: 16,452

Worcester: 12,629

Norfolk: 9,440

Plymouth: 8,802

Bristol: 8,442

Hampden: 6,974

Barnstable: 1,574

Hampshire: 1,001

Berkshire: 611

Franklin: 384

Unknown: 300

Dukes: 59

Nantucket: 22

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 6,075

20-29: 15,743

30-39: 16,810

40-49: 15,850

50-59: 17,603

60-69: 14,291

70-79: 9,564

80+: 15,189

