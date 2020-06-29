1  of  3
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,095 deaths, 108,768 total cases
Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 108,768 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,095 deaths on Monday.

According to the DPH, 6,481 new tests performed with a total of 837,147 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 101 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 108,768.

292 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 70,768 tests reported.

There are also 35 new deaths reported for a total of 8,095.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 89
  • Total Cases: 103,628
  • New Deaths: 35
  • Total Deaths: 7,895

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

  • New Cases: 12
  • Total Cases: 5,140
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 200

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 24th

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Middlesex: 23,946
  • Suffolk: 19,795
  • Essex: 16,069
  • Worcester: 12,342
  • Norfolk: 9,161
  • Plymouth: 8,676
  • Bristol: 8,208
  • Hampden: 6,765
  • Barnstable: 1,535
  • Hampshire: 959
  • Berkshire: 594
  • Franklin: 366
  • Unknown: 288
  • Dukes: 49
  • Nantucket: 15

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 5,772
  • 20-29: 15,076
  • 30-39: 16,374
  • 40-49: 15,513
  • 50-59: 17,224
  • 60-69: 14,025
  • 70-79: 9,458
  • 80+: 15,054

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

