Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,095 deaths, 108,768 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 108,768 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,095 deaths on Monday.
According to the DPH, 6,481 new tests performed with a total of 837,147 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 101 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 108,768.
292 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 70,768 tests reported.
There are also 35 new deaths reported for a total of 8,095.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 89
- Total Cases: 103,628
- New Deaths: 35
- Total Deaths: 7,895
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 12
- Total Cases: 5,140
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 200
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 24th
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 23,946
- Suffolk: 19,795
- Essex: 16,069
- Worcester: 12,342
- Norfolk: 9,161
- Plymouth: 8,676
- Bristol: 8,208
- Hampden: 6,765
- Barnstable: 1,535
- Hampshire: 959
- Berkshire: 594
- Franklin: 366
- Unknown: 288
- Dukes: 49
- Nantucket: 15
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 5,772
- 20-29: 15,076
- 30-39: 16,374
- 40-49: 15,513
- 50-59: 17,224
- 60-69: 14,025
- 70-79: 9,458
- 80+: 15,054
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.