Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,110 deaths, 105,629 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Sunday reported 172 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 105,629.

The Department of Public Health reports there are now 105,629 confirmed cases and 5,968 probable cases, a total of 111,597 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,310 total confirmed and probable deaths on Sunday.

According to the DPH, 11,119 new tests were performed with a total of 951,512 individuals have been tested by molecular tests.

512 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 80,573 total tests reported.

There are also 15 new deaths reported for a total of 8,110 among confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 172

Total Cases: 105,629

New Deaths: 15

Total Deaths: 8,110

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 27

Total Cases: 5,968

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 215

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 8th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 24,483

Suffolk: 20,301

Essex: 16,469

Worcester: 12,648

Norfolk: 9,462

Plymouth: 8,811

Bristol: 8,460

Hampden: 7,000

Barnstable: 1,578

Hampshire: 1,008

Berkshire: 613

Franklin: 384

Unknown: 300

Dukes: 58

Nantucket: 22

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 6,104

20-29: 15,789

30-39: 16,848

40-49: 15,880

50-59: 17,625

60-69: 14,314

70-79: 9,571

80+: 15,192

