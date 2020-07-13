Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,115 deaths, 105,783 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Monday reported 154 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 105,783.
According to the Department of Public Health, 8,587 new tests were performed with a total of 960,099 individuals have been tested by molecular tests.
315 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 80,888 total tests reported.
There are also 5 new deaths reported for a total of 8,115 confirmed cases.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 154
- Total Cases: 105,783
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Deaths: 8,115
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 76
- Total Cases: 6,044
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 215
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 8th
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 24,536
- Suffolk: 20,342
- Essex: 16,485
- Worcester: 12,679
- Norfolk: 9,485
- Plymouth: 8,822
- Bristol: 8,491
- Hampden: 7,019
- Barnstable: 1,582
- Hampshire: 1,008
- Berkshire: 615
- Franklin: 384
- Unknown: 299
- Dukes: 58
- Nantucket: 22
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 6,137
- 20-29: 15,849
- 30-39: 16,877
- 40-49: 15,913
- 50-59: 17,659
- 60-69: 14,346
- 70-79: 9,573
- 80+: 15,200
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.