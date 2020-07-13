Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,115 deaths, 105,783 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Monday reported 154 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 105,783.

According to the Department of Public Health, 8,587 new tests were performed with a total of 960,099 individuals have been tested by molecular tests.

315 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 80,888 total tests reported.

There are also 5 new deaths reported for a total of 8,115 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 154

Total Cases: 105,783

New Deaths: 5

Total Deaths: 8,115

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 76

Total Cases: 6,044

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 215

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 8th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 24,536

Suffolk: 20,342

Essex: 16,485

Worcester: 12,679

Norfolk: 9,485

Plymouth: 8,822

Bristol: 8,491

Hampden: 7,019

Barnstable: 1,582

Hampshire: 1,008

Berkshire: 615

Franklin: 384

Unknown: 299

Dukes: 58

Nantucket: 22

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 6,137

20-29: 15,849

30-39: 16,877

40-49: 15,913

50-59: 17,659

60-69: 14,346

70-79: 9,573

80+: 15,200

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.