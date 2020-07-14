Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,125 deaths, 105,986 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Tuesday reported 203 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 105,986.

According to the Department of Public Health, 11,971 new tests were performed with a total of 972,070 individuals have been tested by molecular tests.

315 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 80,888 total tests reported.

There are also 10 new deaths reported for a total of 8,125 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 203

Total Cases: 105,986

New Deaths: 10

Total Deaths: 8,125

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 100

Total Cases: 6,144

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 215

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 8th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 24,600

Suffolk: 20,386

Essex: 16,530

Worcester: 12,710

Norfolk: 9,530

Plymouth: 8,830

Bristol: 8,527

Hampden: 7,039

Barnstable: 1,586

Hampshire: 1,012

Berkshire: 615

Franklin: 384

Unknown: 301

Dukes: 57

Nantucket: 23

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 6,193

20-29: 15,921

30-39: 16,926

40-49: 15,959

50-59: 17,698

60-69: 14,376

70-79: 9,577

80+: 15,208

